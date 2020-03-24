STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration
Underwriting Manager Moves to Compel Arbitration of Cedent’s Lawsuit
March 24, 2020
BOSTON — An underwriting management organization has moved to compel arbitration of a lawsuit accusing it of wrongfully denying a claim filed under a stop loss excess reinsurance contract, arguing that the claims are intertwined with the coverage issues that are already being arbitrated.
In a March 19 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Starline USA LLC explained that the plaintiff, Wellforce Indemnity Company Ltd. (WIC), is already arbitrating its $1.1 million claim with the reinsurer, American National Insurance Co. (ANICO).
“WIC does not and cannot dispute its duty to arbitrate the subject matter ...
Associated Law Firms
Hinckley Allen & Snyder
Murphy & King
Associated Documents
Motion