STORY FROM: Asbestos

Gasket Defendant Denied Summary Judgment by N.Y. Court in Asbestos Action

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has denied a motion for summary judgment filed in an asbestos action, concluding that the plaintiff had raised material issues of fact in trying to establish that the defendant’s products contained asbestos and were incorporated into heavy equipment used by the plaintiff.

In the March 19 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County wrote that the plaintiff had demonstrated “facts and conditions from which [the defendant’s] liability may be reasonably inferred.”

Plaintiff Raymond M. Geraghty filed the claims, contending that he developed lung cancer as a result of ...

Associated Documents

Order



