Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Awarded Summary Judgment by N.Y. Court in Asbestos Action

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has awarded summary judgment to Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in an asbestos action concerning the defendant’s vinyl floor tiles, concluding that the plaintiffs had failed to raise issues of fact on causation.

In the March 17 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County further found that a letter expert report proffered on behalf of the plaintiffs was unaffirmed and unsworn, and was, therefore, not in admissible form.

The lung cancer claims were asserted on behalf of Donald Avakian, who allegedly worked with vinyl asbestos-containing floor tiles while performing ...

