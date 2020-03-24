STORY FROM: Asbestos

PTI Royston Backs Efforts to Dismiss Asbestos Cosmetic Talc Claims on Statute of Repose Grounds

ATLANTA –– A defendant name in an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder personal injury action has backed its efforts to dismiss certain claims as barred by Georgia’s statute of repose, contending that Georgia’s Asbestos Act “does not toll the statute of repose.”

In a reply brief filed March 6 in the Georgia State Court for Fulton County, PTI Royston LLC maintains that the plaintiffs’ talc-related strict liability and non-negligence claims are barred by the state’s 10-year statute of repose.

In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs argued that Vicki Trieglaff used Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Powder on a daily basis from 1980 ...

Associated Documents

Response Brief

Reply Brief



