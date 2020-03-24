STORY FROM: Asbestos

La. Court Retains Jurisdiction over Asbestos Case, Says Defendant Established Federal Officer Removal Under Recent Precedent

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has retained jurisdiction over an asbestos personal injury lawsuit, finding that the removing defendant had successful established the requirements for federal officer removal under recent 5th Circuit precedent.

In the March 23 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana denied the plaintiff’s motion to remand, concluding that the alleged negligence is connected with the installation of asbestos during the construction and refurbishment of ships for the U.S. Navy.

Plaintiff Edward J. Boudreaux filed the underlying claims, contending that his work at Avondale Shipyards as a welder, pipefitter, and laborer ...

Associated Documents

Opinion



