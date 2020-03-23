STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

New Class Action Suit Says China Unleashed ‘Biological Weapon,’ Seeks Damages Related to COVID-19 Pandemic

DALLAS –– A new class action lawsuit has been filed in Texas state court asserting claims for damages allegedly caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic, with the plaintiffs saying that the People’s Republic of China unleased a biological weapon that continues to harm Americans in both a physical and economic way.

In a class action complaint filed on March 17 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, the plaintiffs seek damages and equitable relief arising out of the creation and release, “accidental or otherwise” of COVID-19 by the People’s Republic of China.

In the lawsuit, ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login