STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Owners of New Orleans Restaurant Seek COVID-19 Coverage Declaration in New Lawsuit
March 23, 2020
NEW ORLEANS — The owners of a New Orleans restaurant have sued Certain Underwriters of Lloyd’s, London in Louisiana state court, seeking coverage under an “all risk” insurance policy for potential losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a March 16 complaint filed in the Civil District Court for the Parish of Orleans, the owners of the Oceana Grill seek a judicial declaration that the policy covers “direct physical loss and/or from a civil authority shutdown due to a global pandemic virus.”
The policy does not exclude losses — business or property — from a virus or global pandemic, plaintiffs ...
Associated Documents
Complaint