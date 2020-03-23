STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Owners of New Orleans Restaurant Seek COVID-19 Coverage Declaration in New Lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS — The owners of a New Orleans restaurant have sued Certain Underwriters of Lloyd’s, London in Louisiana state court, seeking coverage under an “all risk” insurance policy for potential losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a March 16 complaint filed in the Civil District Court for the Parish of Orleans, the owners of the Oceana Grill seek a judicial declaration that the policy covers “direct physical loss and/or from a civil authority shutdown due to a global pandemic virus.”

The policy does not exclude losses — business or property — from a virus or global pandemic, plaintiffs ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



