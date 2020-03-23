STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Class Action Complaint Filed Against China, Says Country’s Slow Response to COVID-19 Caused Worldwide Pandemic

MIAMI –– A class action complaint has been filed on behalf of United States business owners against the People’s Republic of China, saying that country’s “slow” response to the rapidly spreading Coronavirus has not only caused personal injuries and deaths, but has caused “business suffering” as well.

The class action complaint was filed on behalf of business owners in the United States and the State of Florida on March 13 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

“The world has been devastated in recent days by the ongoing march of the strain of the Coronavirus, more ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



