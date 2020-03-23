STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Retrial of Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Case Continued as Atlanta Court Declares Judicial Emergency, Citing COVID-19 Concerns

ATLANTA –– The retrial of a talcum powder ovarian cancer case that ended in a hung jury last year has been continued from its April 8 trial date in wake of an Atlanta state court judge’s declaration of the existence of a judicial emergency related to the continued transmission of Coronavirus/COVID-19 throughout the county.

In a March 16 order, Hon. Jane Morrison of the Georgia State Court for Fulton County continued the April 8 retrial date, with new dates “to be determined.”

Judge Morrison also continued the pretrial status hearing that had been set for April 6, as well as ...

