STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

FCC Declares COVID-19 Pandemic Constitutes ‘Emergency’ Under TCPA

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Communications Commission’s Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau has declared that the COVID-19 pandemic constitutes an “emergency” under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, and, therefore, hospitals, health care providers, and government officials may communicate information about the coronavirus in addition to mitigation measures.

In a March 20 declaratory ruling, which took effect immediately, the FCC has provided a specific exemption for the requirements for calls to wireless phones calls made for emergency purposes.

“The Commission’s rules define ‘emergency purposes’ to mean ‘calls made necessary in any situation affecting the health and safety of consumers,’” the ruling ...

