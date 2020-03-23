STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

J&J Asks Del. Bankruptcy Court to Modify Automatic Stay Order in Imerys Talc America Proceedings

WILMINGTON, Del. –– Johnson & Johnson has moved the federal bankruptcy court overseeing Chapter 11 proceedings of Imerys Talc America to modify its automatic stay order, saying that it will “suffer tremendous harm as a result of losing the opportunity to litigate causation or value related to any claim.”

In the March 20 motion filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. asked the court, in part, to modify its order so that permit holders of J&J Talc Claims can pursue those claims against Imerys Talc America nominally.

Associated Documents

Motion



