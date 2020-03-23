STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

J&J Objects to Imerys Talc’s Motion to Extend Time in Which Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Reorganization Plan Can Be Filed

WILMINGTON, Del. –– Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. have filed an objection to Imerys Talc America’s motion for an extension of time in which to file its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan, saying it is the fourth request for such an extension and that the company has failed to prove that it is warranted.

In a March 20 objection filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, the defendants argued that “despite more than 13 months in bankruptcy, the debtors have failed to move these cases forward and have refused to engage J&J ...

Associated Documents

Objection



Registered User Login