Non-Emergency Proceedings Postponed in BHR Hip Replacement MDL Due to COVID-19

BALTIMORE — The Maryland federal judge overseeing the Smith & Nephew Birmingham Hip Resurfacing multidistrict litigation docket has notified the parties that all non-emergency proceedings for two weeks have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a March 16 order, Judge Catherine Blake of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland said the schedule will be revisited as necessary at a later date.

According to a separate filing, there are 749 cases on the docket, 511 of which involve the Birmingham Hip Resurfacing Femoral Head and the Birmingham Hip Resurfacing Acetabular Cup.

