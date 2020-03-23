STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Wright Medical Objects to Magistrate Judge’s Findings in Hip Replacement Action

WILMINGTON, Del. — Wright Medical Technology Inc. has objected to a Delaware federal magistrate’s recommendation that a plaintiff’s failure to identify the hip replacement components he received is not fatal to his action and can be cured by amendment.

In a March 10 objection filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, Wright argues that the plaintiff “did not simply fail to include the terms ‘Conserve Cup’ or ‘metal-on-metal’ as part of the product descriptions for the devices he alleges to have received.” Rather, the plaintiff “bases his claims on devices that are not a Conserve Cup ...

Associated Law Firms

Duane Morris

Napoli Shkolnik



Associated Documents

Motion



Registered User Login