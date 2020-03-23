STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Pa. Federal Judge Orders Bifurcated Trial in Zimmer Uni-Modular Hip Case

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has ordered a bifurcated trial in a Zimmer uni-modular hip implant system action, with the first trial focused upon the statute of limitations, and the second on the merits.

In a March 13 order, Judge Edward Smith of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania explained that the two trials will be held before two different juries.

Marilyn Adams underwent right hip replacement surgery on Jan. 18, 2011, during which she was implanted with an M/L Taper with Kinectiv Stem and a VerSys femoral head. Following the surgery, Adams developed pain ...

Associated Documents

Order



