STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Md. Federal Judge Consolidated Biomet M2a Magnum Hip Cases for Trial

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Maryland federal judge has consolidated two Biomet M2a Magnum Hip System cases for trial, concluding that there are common questions of fact and law in the cases, and consolidation will not prejudice Biomet.

In a March 18 order, Judge Ellen L. Hollander of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland said consolidation “will advance the goals of judicial economy, efficiency, and convenience and benefit the parties by avoiding duplicative motions practice and reduce costs by avoiding multiple trials and the need for duplicative expert testimony.”

Anna Laughlin sued Biomet Inc., Biomet Orthopedics, Biomet U.S. ...

