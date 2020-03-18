STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Pa. High Court Refuses to Review Reinstatement of Risperdal Action

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has refused to review an intermediate court’s reinstatement of an action in which a Texas man alleges his ingestion of Risperdal as a boy caused him to grow breasts.

On March 16, the high court said it would let stand the Pennsylvania Superior Court’s ruling that the plaintiffs offered sufficient evidence that Janssen promoted the use of Risperdal off-label uses and did not adequately warn of the risk of male breast growth in adolescents.

T.M., a minor, was prescribed Risperdal in 2004 when he was 7 after being diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity ...

