STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

La. Plaintiff Whose Benzene Claims Were Tossed Files Appeal with 5th Circuit

BATON ROUGE, La. –– A Louisiana benzene plaintiff whose lawsuit was dismissed has filed an appeal with the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, in which he will contest the lower court’s finding that the plaintiff’s reliance on an MSDS report on benzene and an informational paper on vinyl chloride was insufficient to meet the burden of either general or specific causation.

The appeal was filed with the 5th Circuit in January; on Feb. 14, the electronic record on appeal was requested from the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana, according to the appellate court’s online docket.

