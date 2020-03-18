STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Judge Refuses to Exclude Causation Expert’s Opinions in Coloplast Pelvic Mesh Case

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge has ruled that a plaintiffs’ expert in a Coloplast pelvic mesh action may opine at an upcoming trial that the device caused the plaintiff’s dyspareunia and urinary tract infections.

On March 16, Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Dodge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania explained that Dr. Grant Campbell “is not required to consider and eliminate every possible cause in order to express opinions that are admissible at trial.”

Cheryl Moultrie underwent implantation of a Coloplast Aris mid-urethral sling in 2010 to treat stress urinary incontinence. She alleges that ...

