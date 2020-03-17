STORY FROM: Asbestos

Iowa House of Representatives Approves Legislation Requiring More Specificity in Asbestos, Silica Lawsuits

DES MOINES, Iowa –– The Iowa House of Representatives has approved legislation requiring both asbestos and silica claimants to provide more detailed information in lawsuits, including all worksites and the frequency of exposure.

The bill passed the Iowa House of Representatives by a 54-46 vote on March 10, and sent it to Governor Kim Reynolds (R) to be signed into law. The state’s Senate had passed the legislation on Feb. 17 by a 40-0 vote.

The document amends preexisting legislation to state that a plaintiff in an asbestos action, including an action alleging a nonmalignant or a malignant condition, ...

