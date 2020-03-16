STORY FROM: Asbestos

Calif. Court Retains Jurisdiction over Asbestos Case, Says Federal Causal Nexus Present

SAN FRANCISCO –– A California federal court has refused to remand an asbestos personal injury action, finding that the removing defendant had established that the government contractor defense could apply to the claims.

In the March 12 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California also rejected the plaintiff’s position that the removal was untimely, concluding that the lawsuit’s contents did not put the defendant on notice that a federal defense was available.

The plaintiffs in the underlying action contended that Renato C. Pizarro developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos-containing products he encountered while ...

