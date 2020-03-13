STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Conn. Dismisses Bausch & Lomb Trulign Lens Lawsuit With Prejudice

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut federal judge has dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit targeting Bausch & Lomb's Trulign artificial eye lenses, ruling that the claims of failure-to-warn and negligence are preempted because the plaintiffs did not allege a violation of federal regulations.

In a March 11 order, Judge Kari Dooley of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut also held that plaintiffs’ manufacturing defect claim was inadequately pled because they failed to identify any specific defect.

Marjorie Glover underwent two cataract surgeries in 2014, during which her physician implanted Bausch & Lomb’s Trulign Lens in Each eye. The ...

