N.Y. Court Refuses to Vacate Recommendation Denying Efforts to Obtain Detailed Fact Witness Lists in Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has denied an asbestos plaintiff’s motion to vacate a recommendation that denied their request for a more detailed fact witness list from defendants, concluding that it was not necessary “at this juncture.”

In the March 2 decision, the New York Supreme Court for New York County wrote that the plaintiffs had failed to show that they were “otherwise ignorant of the individuals to be produced as fact witnesses.”

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Betsey P. Hardman, contending that she developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos through ...

