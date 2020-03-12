STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Plaintiffs Seek MDL Docket for DevaCurl Hair Products

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in an action accusing Deva Concepts LLC of failing to warn consumers that their hair products can cause hair loss and/or balding have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a federal docket for pending and future cases.

In a March 11 motion, the three plaintiffs in Dixon v. Deva Concepts, LLC, No. 1:20-cv-01234 (S.D.N.Y.) argue that the actions “involve nearly identical factual allegations that Deva’s hair care products are defective and bring largely duplicative legal claims.”

In 2002, Deva created and developed the formula for DevaCurl No-Poo Original, which it markets as ...

