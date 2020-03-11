STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Plaintiffs’ Interrogatories Violate Local Civil Rules, N.Y. Judge Rules in DePuy Hip Action

NEW YORK — A New York federal magistrate judge has denied plaintiffs’ motion to compel discovery in a DePuy hip replacement action, ruling that their interrogatories violate local civil rules.

In a March 7 order, Magistrate Judge Stewart Aaron of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that DePuy’s answers to the interrogatories were timely and that it properly responded to certain of the interrogatories by producing documents.

According to the Oct. 19, 2018, amended complaint, Jodi Rouviere was implanted with the DePuy “Summit” total hip arthroplasty system and Stryker MDM X3 ADM/MDM System on ...

Associated Law Firms

Barnes & Thornburg

Gibbons

Law Offices of Andre Rouviere



Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login