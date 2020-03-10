STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Zantac MDL Judge Appoints Joanna O’Connor to Serve as Defendants’ Liaison Counsel

MIAMI –– The Florida federal court chosen to oversee the national multidistrict litigation docket for Zantac personal injury claims has appointed Joanne M. O’Connor to serve as Defendants’ Liaison Counsel, according to a recent pretrial order.

Judge Robin L. Rosenberg of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida made the appointment in Pretrial Order #7 issued on March 9.

Joanne M. O’Connor is currently a shareholder at Jones Foster P.A., in West Palm Beach, Fla.

In a separate pretrial order issued the same day, Judge Rosenberg appointed Robert Gilbert, of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert in Miami, ...

Associated Documents

Pretrial Order #7

Pretrial Order #8



