N.Y. Jury Finds for Port Authority at Conclusion of Asbestos Trial Involving World Trade Center Exposure Claims

NEW YORK –– A New York jury has rejected claims from a former World Trade Center worker who claimed that he was exposed to asbestos during the 1970s at the site, finding in favor of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The New York Supreme Court for New York County jury reached the verdict on March 6 after a three-month trial presided over by Hon. Gerald Lebovits.

The jury’s decision was unanimous, sources told HarrisMartin.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Ira Epstein, contending that while working at the World Trade Center in the ...

