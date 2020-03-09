STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Jury Awards $100,000 in Punitive Damages at Conclusion of Bellwether VW ‘Clean Diesel’ Trial

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal jury has awarded five plaintiffs $100,000 in punitive damages at the conclusion of the first bellwether Volkswagen “clean diesel” trial, following its award of $5,747 in economic damages against Volkswagen AG and Volkswagen Group of America Inc.

The trial, which initially began on Feb. 18, resumed on Feb. 24 before Judge Charles R. Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California after he denied plaintiffs’ motion to disqualify himself from hearing the dispute.

Ten plaintiffs claimed they suffered economic injury from their purchase or lease of seven Volkswagen TDI diesel ...

Registered User Login