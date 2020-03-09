STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Shareholder Files Complaint Against Bayer’s Supervisors, Says Acquisition of Monsanto Has Inflicted Billions of Dollars in Damages

NEW YORK –– A Bayer shareholder has filed a lawsuit in New York state court, accusing certain defendants of ignoring warnings related to the acquisition of Monsanto and arguing that the acquisition has been “the worst corporate acquisition ever.”

The March 6 shareholder derivative complaint filed in the New York Supreme Court for New York County against Bayer’s Chair, Supervisors, Managers, two banks and two law firms.

The plaintiff, as a trustee of Konstantin S. Haussmann Trust, stated that as an owner of Bayer common stock shares and/or American Depository Shares/Receipts, she brings the action “derivatively on behalf of Bayer, ...

