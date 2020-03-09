STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices
7th Cir. Refuses to Reinstate $3 Million Verdict in Paxil Suicide Case
March 9, 2020
CHICAGO — A federal appellate panel has refused to reinstate a $3 million verdict in a Paxil suicide case, explaining that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling clarifying the “clear evidence” standard in the context of whether the FDA would approve changes to a drug’s warning label does not affect the lower court’s decision.
In the March 6 opinion, the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel said the trial court did not abuse its discretion in denying the plaintiffs’ motion for relief because there is clear evidence that the FDA would have rejected a warning regarding adult suicide in ...
