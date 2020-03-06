STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Psychologist’s Causation Opinions Excluded in Invega Gynecomastia Case

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina federal judge has excluded the causation opinions of a plaintiff’s expert in a Invega gynecomastia case, ruling that his opinions are unsupported by any evidence in his report and fall outside of his expertise as a psychologist.

However, in a March 5 order, Judge Mary G. Lewis of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina said the expert is qualified to opine on the plaintiff’s past and present psychological condition.

Thomas Hofferth, 28, was diagnosed with possible bipolar disorder as a child and prescribed antipsychotic drugs Risperdal and Invega. He alleges ...

Associated Law Firms

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Hyman Law Firm

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

Sanders Phillips Grossman



Associated Documents

Order



