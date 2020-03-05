STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Default Judgment Set Aside in Reinsurer’s Declaratory Judgment Action

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma federal judge has set aside a default judgment issued in an action in which a reinsurer is disclaiming its obligation to provide coverage to a telecommunications company and its employee for a 2016 deadly vehicle accident.

On March 3, Chief Judge Timothy DeGiusti of the U.S. District for the Western District of Oklahoma explained that service in the case was initially improper, noting that lack of service is sufficient to establish good cause for setting aside the default judgment.

The judge ordered defendant K&J Telecommunications LLC to respond to Star Insurance Co.’s pleading within ...

