Roundup MDL Judge Pushes Back Deadlines Again ‘At Request of Settlement Master’; Vacates Next Trial Date

SAN FRANCISCO –– The Roundup personal injury products liability multidistrict litigation has extended all deadlines in the MDL again at the “request of the settlement master,” but cautioned the parties that “no further continuances will be granted.”

In the March 5 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California continued several deadlines relating to motions to remand by 35 days.

In a separate order issued the same day, the MDL Court vacated the pretrial conference and trial date in Stevick, which had previously been scheduled for a pretrial conference on March 12 and a trial date of ...

