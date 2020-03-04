STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

744 Active Cases Pending on BHR Hip Replacement MDL Docket

BALTIMORE — According to a recent court filing by Smith & Nephew Inc., there are 744 total active cases pending on the Birmingham Hip Resurfacing multidistrict litigation docket in Maryland federal court.

The March 3 brief filed before Judge Catherine Blake of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland says 506 of the cases involve the Birmingham Hip Resurfacing Femoral Head and the Birmingham Hip Resurfacing Acetabular Cup.

And 238 of the active cases involve THA Systems, which are BHR components used as part of a total hip replacement construct. Components may include various femoral hip stems, the ...

