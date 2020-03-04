STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Talcum Powder Plaintiffs Back Efforts to Remand Cases from Federal MDL Docket

TRENTON, N.J. –– Plaintiffs attempting to remand claims pending in the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder cases have backed their efforts, maintaining that the defendants have failed to prove that the claims have been fraudulently misjoined.

In a reply brief filed Feb. 28 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the plaintiffs further pointed out that the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, and the District of New Jersey, do not recognize fraudulent misjoinder.

“Once again,” the reply brief stated, “no matter how badly J&J wishes otherwise, the 3rd Circuit and this Court do ...

