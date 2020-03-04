STORY FROM: Asbestos

N.Y. Court Awards Summary Judgment to Vanderbilt Minerals in Asbestos Case, Cites Expert Report Deficiencies

NEW YORK –– A New York court has awarded summary judgment to Vanderbilt Minerals in an asbestos exposure case, concluding that expert reports submitted by the plaintiffs in opposition to the motion were not in admissible form.

In the Feb. 24 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County further rejected efforts by the plaintiffs to supplement the expert reports, saying that efforts to do so were late since they were filed three weeks after the motion was fully submitted.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Stanley Peterson, contending that his malignant pleural mesothelioma was caused ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login