N.J. PA/LMX Reinsurance Lawsuit Against Aon Dismissed for Lack of Jurisdiction

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed for lack of jurisdiction a lawsuit against Aon Risk Services Companies Inc., accusing it of failing to timely notify insurers of claims arising from the PA/LMX reinsurance program.

On Feb. 26, Chief Judge Freda Wolfson of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey ruled that “none of Aon’s identified connections to New Jersey are the type of voluntary contacts necessary to sustain personal jurisdiction.”

Plaintiffs are the former shareholders of Lion Holdings Inc., a holding company for two New Jersey-based insurers, Clarendon America Insurance Co. and Clarendon ...

