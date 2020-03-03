STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Calif. Federal Jury Awards Economic Damages in VW ‘Clean Diesel’ Bellwether Trial

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal jury has awarded a total of $5,747 in economic damages to five of the 10 plaintiffs in the first portion of a bellwether Volkswagen “clean diesel” trial, which will proceed to the punitive damages phase.

The bench trial, which initially began on Feb. 18, resumed on Feb. 24 before Judge Charles R. Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California after the judge denied plaintiffs’ motion to disqualify himself from hearing the dispute.

The 10 plaintiffs claimed they suffered economic injury from their purchase or lease of seven Volkswagen TDI ...

