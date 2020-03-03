STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

N.Y. Federal Judge Refuses to Amend Findings of Fact as to Aggregate Limits Testimony

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A New York federal judge has refused to amend her findings of fact concerning testimony presented at trial in a dispute over whether Munich Reinsurance America Inc. wrongly refused to pay its share of defense expenses that Utica Mutual Insurance Co. incurred in connection with asbestos claims filed against Goulds Pumps Inc.

In a Feb. 27 order, Judge Brenda K. Sannes of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York denied Utica’s motion to amend her determination that a portion of the testimony concerning aggregate limits was not credible.

In the 1970s, Utica sold ...

Associated Law Firms

Hunton & Williams

Rubin Fiorella & Friedman

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett



Associated Documents

Order



