STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Misrepresentation Claims to Proceed Against Wright in Profemur Hip Action

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin federal judge has refused to dismiss misrepresentation claims in a Wright Medical Profemur hip replacement action, finding they were pled with the particularity required by Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 9(b).

In a Feb. 27 order, Judge William M. Conley of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin found the plaintiffs adequately pled that Wright “omitted, concealed or suppressed material information and facts regarding the safety and performance” of the Profemur device.

In July 2007, Danny Tzakis underwent a total hip replacement surgery, during which he was implanted with the long modular ...

Associated Law Firms

Axley Brynelson

Howard & Howard

Pope McGlamry



Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login