STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Plaintiffs in VW ‘Clean Diesel’ Litigation Move for Mistrial

SAN FRANCISCO — Plaintiffs have moved for a mistrial in the Volkswagen “clean diesel” litigation, arguing that the California federal judge overseeing the proceedings has made prejudicial and one-sided comments that have unfairly influenced the jury against the plaintiffs’ position.

In a March 1 motion, the 10 plaintiffs argue that comments made by Judge Charles R. Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California “has created the appearance of favoritism for the defendants’ position regarding key issues.”

The 10 plaintiffs claim they suffered economic injury from their purchase or lease of seven Volkswagen TDI diesel vehicles ...

Associated Documents

Motion



