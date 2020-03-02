STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

C-8 MDL Judge Allows DuPont to File Post-Trial Motion Under Seal but Takes ‘Strong Issue’ with Defendant’s Characterization of Juror Conduct

CINCINNATI –– The federal judge overseeing the C-8 water contamination multidistrict litigation docket has issued an order allowing DuPont to file portions its anticipated motion for a new trial under seal, saying that doing so will protect the privacy rights of a juror and the confidential nature of jury deliberations.

In a March 2 motion for leave to file its motion for mistrial and exhibits under seal, DuPont told Hon. Edmund A. Sargus Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio that its anticipated motion for mistrial “discusses sensitive identifying information regarding a lone hold-out ...

