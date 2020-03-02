STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Fla. Sup. Court Adopts Proposed Amendments to Standard Jury Instructions in Civil Cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court has adopted proposed amendments to standard jury instructions in civil cases, requiring a jury to consider state-of-the-art of scientific and technical knowledge and other circumstances that existed at the time of the product’s manufacture when deciding whether a product is defective.

The high court issued its opinion on Feb. 27, noting that the proposals were made by The Committee on Standard Jury Instructions in Civil Cases.

In a July 24 report, the Committee proposed amendments to the following existing standard civil jury instructions: Strict Liability, Strict Liability Failure to Warn, Issues on Main ...

Associated Documents

Opinion



Registered User Login