STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Juror Disagreement Delays Verdict in C-8 Water Contamination Trial; Deliberations to Resume Monday

CINCINNATI –– Deliberations in a C-8 water contamination trial of two plaintiffs will resume on Monday, March 2, after jurors indicated on Friday that they had failed to reach a verdict in the kidney and testicular cancer cases.

In a Feb. 28 minute entry, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio noted that deliberations –– which began yesterday at 10:00 a.m. and continued until 4:15 p.m. without a verdict –– continued for three hours today, during which time a “series of questions were asked and answered by the Court.”

“One juror testified,” the minute entry also stated.

