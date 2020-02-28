STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Fla. Jury Awards $9 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos Cosmetic Talc Trial Against J&J

MIAMI –– A Florida jury has awarded $9 million at the conclusion of an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder trial against Johnson & Johnson, finding that there was asbestos in the defendant’s Baby Powder and that this asbestos was the cause of the plaintiff’s mesothelioma.

According to the verdict form, jurors in the Florida 11th Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County on Feb. 27 found that there was asbestos in Baby Powder used by the plaintiff and that Johnson & Johnson was negligent.

The jury also determined that a defect in Baby Powder was a legal cause of loss, injury, ...

Associated Documents

Verdict Sheet



