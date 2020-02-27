STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Zimmer Urges Removal of Expert/Patient Notification Requirement in Kinectiv Stem/VerSys Head MDL

NEW YORK — Zimmer Inc. is urging the judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases involving its Kinectiv stem with a VerSys Head to remove a requirement that any surgeon wishing to serve as an expert for Zimmer must first send a letter to their patients notifying them of that intent, if they have treated any plaintiff in the MDL.

In a Feb. 21 letter to Judge Paul A. Crotty of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Zimmer notes that in pushing the court to adopt the requirement, plaintiffs rely almost exclusively on a decision ...

