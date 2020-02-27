STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Risperdal Plaintiff Files Appeal Following Reduction of $8 Billion Verdict

PHILADELPHIA –– The plaintiff in a Risperdal gynecomastia case has filed a notice of appeal in Pennsylvania intermediate court after a trial court judge slashed an $8 billion punitive damages verdict to $6.8 million.

The plaintiff filed the notice on Feb. 11 in the Pennsylvania Superior Court. The filing was made after Judge Kenneth Powell of the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas determined that the punitive damages award against Janssen Pharmaceuticals was not proportional to the compensatory damages judgment of $680,000.

Maryland resident Nicholas Murray alleged he developed male breast tissue growth as a result of using Risperdal. Murray ...

