HarrisMartin: Jury Awards $50 Million in 1 Case at Conclusion of C-8 Water Contamination Trial; Hung Jury in Second Plaintiff’s Case

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– An Ohio federal jury has awarded $50 million in one case at the conclusion of a consolidated C-8 water contamination trial of two cases and was ultimately unable to reach a verdict in the second case, HarrisMartin Publishing is reporting.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio jury reached the verdict earlier today after a trial that began on Jan. 21; opening statements were delivered the next day. The two cases involved claims that the plaintiffs developed kidney cancer and testicular cancer as a result of exposure to C-8 in their respective water sources. ...

