STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Integrand Liquidator Asks Puerto Rico Federal Judge to Dismiss Action Against Insured

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The liquidator of Integrand Assurance Co. told a Puerto Rico federal judge that it wants to voluntarily dismiss its lawsuit against policyholder Puma Energy Caribe LLC, noting that part of the complaint was mooted when the insurer was placed into liquidation.

In a Feb. 6 motion filed before Judge Francisco Besosa of the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, the liquidator also seeks dismissal without prejudice the collection portion of its complaint pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 41(a)(2).

In addition, the liquidator asked Judge Besosa to dismiss Puma’s counterclaims for ...

Associated Documents

Order



