STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Plaintiffs in Evenflo Car Seat Actions Ask JPML to Create MDL Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in two Evenflo “Big Kid” car booster car seat actions have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a federal docket in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts for coordinated or consolidated pretrial proceedings.

In a Feb. 24 motion, the plaintiffs say the actions, which accuse Evenflo of misleading consumers into buying the booster seats by misrepresenting that they exceed governmental testing standards, involve common factual allegations and overlapping claims and legal issues.

“This motion for transfer involves at least nine actions pending in six different jurisdictions across the United States,” ...

